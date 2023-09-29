Joy for juniors in the British Parks Championships

North Shropshire’s British Parks junior five-a-side champions: Cerys Marshall, Jordan Millman, Wayd Pawlowski, Luke Morris, Rhys Marshall

The Whitchurch-based association’s top under-18s won the British Parks junior five-a-side crown with a superb display at the District Club in the town.

Captained by Wayd Pawlowski, the A team of Shropshire Junior Merit winner Rhys Marshall, his sister Cerys, Jordan Millman and Luke Morris beat East Midlands by 10 shots (99-89) in the final.

Morris starred with a 21-12 card on the No.1 green, while on the No.2 the North Shropshire B side were just pipped to the consolation title on games won by Yorkshire, after the match finished 91 chalks apiece.

Elated North Shropshire chairman and British Parks president Phil Scott said: “All the players who represented North Shropshire did the selectors proud.

“There were some superb performances, too many to mention, which Shropshire selectors can take great belief in going forward into 2024.

“In the main competition the semi-final between Yorkshire Phoenix and North Shropshire A went down to the wire, Rhys Marshall having to win to secure the final spot, which he did – much to the delight of the home crowd.

“The final was also a match which was down to the last two blocks, captain Wayd and Rhys having to do it again to secure the title – and both triumphed.

“Again thanks to all the parents and players - it’s a long day but well worth it in the quality of bowls and the joy the juniors take from it.

“As President this year for British Parks, my home association winning makes all the hard work worth it

“The junior game isn’t dead – it just needs the right people running it!”

There was no such joy for Woore and Adderley as they represented North Shropshire in the Parks’ club team championships in North Staffordshire, both winning just one of their three round robin group games as Lloyd Hotel took the crown.