Bayley survive defeat to lift Premier League

They suffered a shock defeat at bottom club Wem USC, opening the door for Castlefields, who came up just a point short.

Instead it was the Bayley boys who were somewhat relieved they could celebrate a third title in the last four.

Castlefields gave themselves a great chance by thrashing Burway 10-2 (244-147) – and had they got the other two games they would have been the team celebrating.

Instead Bayley will have to thank Burway’s Duncan Pressley and Kiah Roberts – who edged out Dan Jones and Paul Williams, both by a 21-17 scoreline.

Andrew Judson (21-4), Hayden Lewis (21-4), Callum Wraight (21-5), Adam Jones (21-9), Michael Beer (21-9) and Adrian Rowe (21-9) were in a ruthless mood with single-figure successes for Castlefields.

Wayne Rogers, Jon Palmer, Gary Neal and Russell Pugh were also victorious, but it would not quite prove to be enough.

That is because Sir John Bayley managed to pick up five points in their 7-5 (203-202) defeat at Wem USC, who are now heading for the relegation play-off.

Alex Jones (21-6), Paul Evans (21-9), Ashley Gregory, Spencer Clarke and Scott Simpson scored the points Bayley ended up needing – but they were not certain they could start their championship celebrations until they heard the result from Castlefields.

Sarah Weaver scored a superb 21-7 victory over Stuart Rutter to lead the way for Wem, whose other wins came from George Williams, Colin Smith, Scott Thomas, Ian Metcalfe, Tim Jordan and Luke Boniface.

They will need a similar performance in the play-off.

Adderley made sure they avoided the play-off by overcoming Meole Brace 7-5 (221-215), thanks to Matty Worden (21-9), Gary Whitehall, Steve Morrey, Simon Tyler, Connor Whitehall, James Lewis and Mark Stretch.

Outgoing champions Wrockwardine Wood ended with an 8-4 (219-172) defeat at Ifton, for whom Ian Jones (21-3) and Owen Jackson (21-6) led the way.

They finished the season third, one place ahead of St Georges, who concluded their campaign with a 10-2 (227-180) victory over Chester Road.

Peter Farmer (21-3) produced the best card for St Georges, while there were also wins for Josh Bradburn, Cody Everitt, Clay Flattley, Ian Gaut, Peter Grimston, Joe Killen, Matthew Rhodes, Tony Rhodes and Michael Wainwright. Phil Scott (21-8) was a single-figure winner for Chester Road.

Highley bear Hanmer 9-3 (228-169) – thanks in part to Sean Lockley (21-5), Andy James (21-6) and Reece Farr (21-9).