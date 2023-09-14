Beasts from the East triumph in Premier event

Bowls

Captained by league secretary Martin Gaut, the East took the title by defeating the South area by 43 chalks with all eight winners on Saturday night on Bowring’s two greens.

The final started on the old green and Clay Flattley was impressive on a round peg to win 21-8 as the East were 29 shots to the good with four blocks off.

“On the new green the East never looked in any danger of losing that lead,” said league chief Rob Burroughs. “Alex Jones was awesome on a round peg against Kiah Roberts after trailing 8-2 and 13-11, allowing Kiah to score one more in the best game of the night.”

In the semi-finals the South had edged out the West by six chalks with only three winners (Reece Farr best 21-12) while the East won by 16 against the North with Jamie King a 21-5 star.

It was another weekend packed with bowling for former County Merit winner John Breeze – and he was handsomely rewarded for it.

Breeze and County President Mick Jones, who both play for Newport and Hodnet, teamed up to win the Calverhall Doubles on Sunday.

And that triumph came just hours after Breeze – who helped Rhos Park A win the North Wales Coastal League championship this season – organised a veterans invitation singles knockout in aid of Prostate Cancer at Newport.

That was won by Sinclair’s Dave Brown who beat Derek Wright (Woore) 21-18 in the final, Newport spokesman Colin Rudrum felcaring: “It was a successful evening with good quality bowling.

“Thank you to the eight bowlers who took part - Dave bowled well and deserved to win – and thanks for the very kind gesture of Derek and Dave in donating their winnings to the charity.”

Breeze was still fresh enough next day to hit the £300 jackpot at Calverhall, in a one-dayer sponsored by the Village Club, by beating cousins Matt and Jack Farmer 21-18 in a final that finished just after 8pm.

A total of 38 pairs entered and the beaten semi-finalists were Paul Bradley & Nick Hughes (Malpas Sports) and Jack Hazeldine & Jock Timlett (Adderley).