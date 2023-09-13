North Shropshire duos survive heat

Ladies doubles winners Helen Hinton and Emma Broad, either side of organiser Jack Hazeldine

The heat meant the two greens at Wem Bowling Club got quicker and quicker on Saturday – and it was Paul Bradley & Nick Hughes (Malpas Sports) and Emma Broad & Helen Hinton (District) who coped best.

The Malpas pairing proved too strong in the final for the Killen twins, Joe and Tom (Adderley & Hadnall), as they won 21-11.

In the semi-finals Bradley & Hughes came out on top over Carl and Ben Hinton (Woore) 21-15 while the Shifnal-based Killens dispatched Jack Hazeldine & Ian Howell (Adderley) 21-12.

Six pairs contested the ladies title and Broad & Hinton beat the heat and final rivals Donna Bennett & Gaynor Smith 21-16 in marathon affair to prevent a Malpas Sports double.