Bayley are eight clear to close in on Premier title

Bowls

The Bayley boys – who were last champions in 2021 – are eight points clear of 2018 title-winners Castlefields with just two matches to play.

They were 8-4 (204-203) winners at Ifton to open that gap up, with David Lloyd providing a 21-8 triumph on his card.

Scott Simpson, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, Alex Jones, Josh Hale, Paul Evans and Kane Beaman were also on target.

However, single-figure successes for Owen Jackson (21-3) and Craig Griffiths (21-8) almost denied Bayley the four bonus points as Ifton got within one on aggregate.

Castlefields were 8-4 (219-210) victors over Hanmer to keep their challenge alive, with Wayne Rogers (21-8) leading the way.

Russell Pugh, Mark Taylor, Andrew Judson, Gary Neal, Paul Williams, Hayden Lewis and Adam Jones also triumphed.

Jack Hewitt and Robin Bennett (both 21-9) were single-figure winners for Hanmer.

Sir John Bayley are at home to Meole Brace in tomorrow night’s penultimate round of fixtures, while Castlefields travel to Bylet.

Bayley then finish at Wem USC on Friday, September 22, with Castlefields playing host to Burway on the same night.

Reigning champions Wrockwardine Wood are 21 points off the top in third – and only the most unlikely set of results can see them retain their crown.

They took 10 points from Meole Brace after sharing the games, but winning the aggregate 233-214 – thanks in part to a trio of 21-11 results from Dan Taylor, Sam Millward and Scott Moseley.

At the other end of the table, Wem USC and Adderley remain level on points at the bottom as both seek to avoid this season’s relegation play-off.

Wem were beaten 7-5 (226-219) at home by Chester Road, while Adderley gained one bonus point for sharing the aggregate with Burway in their 8-4 (206-206) home defeat.

That was thanks in no small part to a stunning 21-1 triumph for Adderley’s Connor Whitehall over Burway’s Viv Cooper.

There was only one single-figure success in the clash between Wem and Chester Road – which went the way of Chester Road’s Liam Jones (21-9) – while Gareth Davies (21-14) led the way for Wem.

Elsewhere, St Georges look a touch lonely in fourth after an 8-4 (220-209) triumph over third-bottom Bylet.

Peter Farmer (21-10) led the way for St Georges, while Scott Harries (21-8) got Bylet’s best result.

And the match between Highley and Hanmer ended in an 8-4 (217-181) victory for the hosts.