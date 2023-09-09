Newport and Donnington claim knockout successes

Bowls

They won the knockout titles for the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Monday division teams, watched by healthy crowds around the two greens at Wrockwardine Wood.

Fourth division leaders Newport kept a firm grip on the Ashton Cup by beating Horsehay C by 49 shots overall on the older No.1 green on, easily overcoming 16-shot handicap.

And Donnington Wood came on strong on the No.2 green in the sunshine to triumph by 40 against Much Wenlock B, who started with a six- shot advantage.

“Newport D never let Horsehay C settle in the Ashton Cup final, having two 21-6 winners in the first four in county president Mick Jones and Alan Gould,” said league comps secretary Rob Burroughs. “Carol Lomas won 10 for Horsehay to keep them in it at 11 chalks down.

“However, Newport took the whole of the middle four, led by Patrick Evans senior’s 11 win, to lead by 40, and two more winners in the back meant they won by 49 overall.

“On the new green, it was a closer affair in the front four as Donnington Wood B led Much Wenlock B by six after taking three winners, junior Hayden Jones leading the way 21-14.

“The middle four saw three further winners for Donnington to lead by 28 overall, captain Kevin Emlyn leading the way 21-8 as Sue Partridge won for Wenlock 12.

“They took the back two winners to win by 40 overall.”

Burroughs thanked the host club and League President Mike Potter made the presentations before a buffet for all four teams put on by club secretary Louise Cotton.

A Potteries raider made off with the biggest prize at the £1,500 Rhyn Open.

Martin Simcock beat Geraint Williams, who bowls for Ifton in the Premier League and Oswestry League champions Chirk AAA, 21-9 in the final.

The one-dayer at the Weston Rhyn-based club attracted a full house field of 32 and Simcock survived a 21-20 scare in the semi-finals against Megis Phillips (Ceiriog Valley) en route to the £500 first prize.

Williams beat former Mike Riley, winner of the British Senior Merit at Meole Brace, 21-18 in his semi, the last eight including Rich Goddard and Nick Jones.

Promoter Paul Salisbury said: “A big thank you to all the bowlers and supporters and to all our volunteers.”

He is now looking for entries in the open doubles for the Stute Cup at the same venue on Saturday, September 23, when there will be £1,000 of added prize money

It’s for 32 pairs at £20 apiece with £600 for the winners, the sponsor being P J Scaffolding Ltd.

n He made a round trip of around 200 miles to do it, but fast emerging young Shropshire bowler Tom Killen has won his first open competition title.

After several near-misses this season, the 19-year-old from Shifnal took the locals by surprise by winning the Penygroes one-day singles at the club near Caernarfon in North Wales.

Killen beat Mike Chamberlain 21-15 in the final to take the £140 first prize on Sunday when a field of 32 was the aim.

The Under-25 Merit champion of the Mid Shropshire League, Killen has enjoyed brilliant runs in opens at Hadley USC, Bylet and Newport this season and a flood of tributes were led by a league spokesperson.

“How’s that for dedication to the game and trying to improve – a young MSBL bowler goes all the way to a green near Caernarfon to win an open singles,” they said.

“We are so glad we asked Tom to captain a Mid Shropshire side in the Shropshire senior inter league in Whitchurch later this month – real proud of him.”

n The St Georges domination of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens Bowling League knows no end.

Ian Gaut and Cliff Johnson of the reigning champions and runaway first division leaders turned on the style to win the league’s doubles title at Bridgnorth.

“Congratulations to St Georges pair Ian Gaut and Cliff Johnson on winning the doubles with an impeccable display of corner bowling in the quarter and semi finals,” said league comps chief Rob Renke.

“In the final they beat Norman Harvey and Keith Pessall of Sir John Bayley 21-6 in a high quality match that was much closer than the score suggests.

“Losing semi-finalists were George Emlyn and Eddie Gillespie (Donnington Wood) and Alan Ludlow-Rhodes and Peter Burd (Horsehay).

“The trophies were presented by League President Ken Tonkiss and I thank everyone for attending and Bridgnorth for hosting the finals.”