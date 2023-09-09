County’s bowlers taking aim at Midland Masters

Bowls

Castlefields and Shropshire star Michael Beer has the shortest odds at 10/1 to triumph at on the two greens at Ye Olde Knowle and grab a late ticket to the Champion of Champions.

His county team-mate, multi-titled Sir John Bayley man Paul Evans, is next best at 12/1 with Midlands big gun Greg Smith – who has played two Premier League games for Wrockwardine Wood this season – the clear 2/1 favourite on his home patch. The Killen twins, Joe and Tom, both have a 40/1 tag while Sinclair 15-year-old Jordan Millman is understandably one of the outsiders at 66/1. County competition secretary Mike Potter said: “Congratulations to the 11 Shropshire players who qualified for the finals tomorrow – and good luck to them all.”

Four-time County Merit winner Peter Farmer and current champion Rich Lawson are both 25/1 and the other prices for the local qualifiers are: Paul Williams 40/1, Reece Farr 18/1, Scott Harries 20/1, Darrell Handley 18/1, Clay Flattley 20/1, Tim Jordan 80/1, Jackie Rutter 66/1, Stuart Gittings 50/1.

Meanwhile, Callum Wraight and Castlefields club mate Rich Goddard will head home from the Isle of Man September Festival via the Woolston Invitation 32 at the Warrington club tomorrow.

A £900 first prize is the ultimate goal with Wraight starting with a tie against Alan Manuel and Godard up against Welsh star Jon Bailey.

The 36-year-old Wraight featured in yesterday’s finals day of the Men’s Main Singles at Nobles Park in Douglas, but it was Shropshire’s women who were hoping for a fantastic finish to the five-day Festival.

Sarah Weaver of Wrockwardine Wood, who had already won the Ladies Tourism, and Trench duo Shavorne Osborne and Lisa Pessall had all made it through to the last eight to chase the biggest prizes.

A packed programme means the Shropshire bowls scene is bursting at the seams this weekend.

Eight top class veterans are competing in a charity singles at Newport tonight from 5.30pm and there are no less than three open competitions tomorrow (SUN) with the long-running open doubles at Calverhall boasting a £450 plus prize fund to chase from 9.30am.

It’s mixed pairs action at Ellesmere for the Doug McCoy Trophy, sponsorship from ETC Sawmills helping with a £400 prize pot, while Shrewsbury club Prince of Wales Hotel host the Dan Binnersley Memorial Triples

The Highley League also have doubles action with the semi-finals and finals of their division one and two competitions at Much Wenlock tomorrow from 1.15pm. Draws will be made on the day but the top flight pairs include Andy James & Frank Leek and Geoff Wylde & Dave East of champions Highley, while there are three Horsehay pairs chasing the second division title.