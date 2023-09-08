Castlefields chasing more KO success

Bowls

But the A team bowlers from the Queen Street club will have their hands full against Tanner Cup holders Prince of Wales Hotel A in their 12-a-side quarter-

final showdown at the neutral venue of Bicton.

Prince’s B team face Battlefield on Greenfields No.1 and tonight’s other Tanner Cup ties are Hanwood against Hadnall at Old Shrewsbury (No.2) and Meole Brace versus Crescent at Hadnall.

There’s more action in Shrewsbury tomorrow with the Bert & Marg Harris Memorial junior competition at Telepost.

Open to all children aged 18 years or under on August 31, it’s enter on the day by 11.45am for a 12 noon start, the cost being £3 per player with consolation KO for first round losers.

With an earlier start time of 10am, Wem BC is the venue for the North Shropshire association’s men’s and ladies doubles, entries taken until 9.50am.

But co-organiser Jack Hazeldine confirmed; “Unfortunately, due to a lack of interest, the junior doubles is cancelled.”

Dan Corbett is a double junior champion in the Mid Shropshire League.

But the Sinclair bowler needed a little help this time has he added to his Under-18 Merit triumph by adding the Fletcher Junior Doubles title – and did it the hard way.

Corbett teamed up with Luke Morris of host club Sir John Bayley, to win the final after trailing virtually all of the way.

“Dan and Luke edged out Jordan Millman and Logan Church (Sinclair) in a thrilling Fletcher Junior Doubles final,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

“They had to come back from 6-0, 13-9, 18-15 and 20-18 down to win a high quality affair on the No.1 green.

“In the semi-finals, Jordan and Logan beat Luca Moseley and Rory King, playing in their first doubles together with a combined age of only 11.

“In the other semi, Luke and Dan were 14-13 down against Akeel Duncan and Thomas Clarke and ran out.