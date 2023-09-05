Wem claw back deficit to Adderley in survival fight

Best in Brignorth (from left) mixed pairs winners Jamie & Sally King, organiser Mike Potter, runners-up Sarah Weaver & Dave Hanson

The relegation-threatened duo sit 13th and 14th in the standings both on 114 points, though Adderley have a significantly superior aggregate advantage.

Wem gained three points on their rivals with a useful four points taken from across the border in an 8-4 defeat at Hanmer.

Luke Boniface’s 21-12 was Wem’s best, George Williams, Gareth Davies and Sarah Weaver were also successful. Davie Ellison (21-9) recorded the best result for mid-table Hanmer. Wem’s record of six wins and 17 defeats is now identical to that of Adderley.

Adderley were subject of a rout at the hands of title-hunting Sir John Bayley, who continue to lead the way in the home straight of the 2023 campaign.

The dominant Bayley Boys were winners by exactly 100 chalks in an aggregate of 246-146 that finished 11-1 in games.

Ayden Smith and Stuart Rutter flew to 21-3 successes, and Paul and Owen Evans (21-8) were big winners too. The lowly visitors’ sole joy came through Simon Tyler. Adderley and Wem are both at home for two of the final three fixtures.

Bayley’s 13 points extended their lead at the top of the standings over Castlefields to six points after the chasers claimed 11 points courtesy of a 9-3 victory over fourth-placed St Georges.

Adrian Rowe recorded Castlefields’ best result (21-7. St Georges, enjoying a strong season, took three winners in the 238-186 clash.

There were memorable away victories for both third-placed Wrockwardine Wood and Meole Brace, in eighth, at Chester Road and Burway respectively.

Wood claimed the bonus away points with a 8-4 joy in Whitchurch via a narrow 212-206 aggregate to solidify their position in third.

Meole’s eye-catching 7-5 (220-210) success over Burway increased the gap to 12 points between the sides in eighth and ninth.