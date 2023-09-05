No.18 warms Callum Wraight up for Isle of Man

Callum Wraight in action

Shrewsbury-based Wraight won the rearranged £1,000 31-up Alexandra Classic in Blackburn on Thursday night, the finals night have been rained off earlier in the season.

The 36-year-old beat his good friend Dan Williams for starters as the last eight went into battle and triumphed by defeating Alan Manuel 31-14 in the final.

Wraight was drawn Will McMurray of Lancaster in round one of the men’s main singles on the No.2 green at Nobles Park in Douglas today, having arrived by ferry yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wrockwardine Wood star Dan Taylor is basking in the glow of winning the Greville Arms Invitation Classic, beating Shropshire team-mate Stuart Rutter 21-13 in the final. And young Welsh star Matty Worden, who has played nine games for Premier League newcomers Adderley, is enjoying a great burst of form.