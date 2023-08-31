Childs, Stretch and Jones win first triples event

Bowls

Premier League regulars Will Childs, Chris Stretch and Liam Jones were the first winners of the new body’s triples title at Malpas Farmers.

They won Saturday’s 10 end final 11-7 against Tom Killen, Ed Proudlove and event organiser Jack Hazeldine, all of Adderley.

“The green was fantastic and we had 14 triples turn up, which was brilliant,” said Hazeldine.

Having topped their round-robin group, the semi-finals saw the eventual winners romp to a 15-3 win over Diane Harvey, Lee Wildash and Margaret Rigby while the runners-up just edged out Adrian, Sally & Eleanor Webb 9-8.

Hazeldine and co-comps organiser Richard Proudlove now turn their attention to the Market Drayton League Merit on Saturday with a 10am start at Victoria.

“The entry fee is £10 and we would really like to see this Merit as one of the best so please try and support it,” added Hazeldine.

“Please try to send entries in beforehand so we can have an idea of numbers (emailed to compsecnscgba@outlook.com) but entries will be accepted on the day up until 9.45am.”

Charity day for Lilleshall Hall’s flat green bowlers was a big success – despite slightly inclement weather.

Members turned out in force to support Captain Sheila Payne and President Kath Matthews’ promotion in the grounds of the National Sports Centre.

“Total funds raised are not finalised, but are expected to be over £200 and will be split between Asbestos Support and the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal<” said club spokesman Quentin Smith.

“The bowling was tackling Chris Sherriff’s fiendish challenge rinks which included fixed and off-centre jacks, poker cards, snooker breaks and more!

“Mark Hussell won the bowling with a score well ahead of the pack and Rod Payne won the spider for a bottle of Welsh gin (and a good number of raffle prizes).

“Other delights to part members and guests from their cash included guessing the number of sweets in the jar and an enormous raffle with 30 plus donated prizes.