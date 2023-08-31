A grand result from annual charity pro-am competition

Pro-Am finalists at Broseley with representatives from Severn Hospice

And organiser Gail Hall was elated with the amount to go to the Severn Hospice delivered by Sunday’s popular event. “Well we have been blessed and the rain stayed away – what an amazing day again,” she said. “There was some superb bowling from the amateurs and the bowlers did alright!

“Royston Minton and partner John Breeze made the final to take on Kevin Carter with Haydn Jones, with John and Royston taking their fourth victory 21-11.

“Well done to all who played and thanks to everyone who helped in any way.”

It’s set to be a busy month of September for Shrewsbury bowling club Prince of Wales Hotel.

Already taking entries for an open mixed doubles on September 24, the club has now taken the wraps off the Dan Binnersley Memorial Triples on Sunday, September 10. Entry costs £10 per trio, names to be in by September 3, and all proceeds will go the Army Benevolent Fund.

BOWLS DIARY

Bert & Marg Harris Memorial junior competition – at Telepost on Saturday, September 9, open to all children aged 18 years or under on August 31. Enter on the day by 11.45am for noon start, cost £3 per player with consolation KO for first round losers.

Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley – one dayer using both greens on Sunday, September 24 (10am start) with 64 places at £15 apiece. First prize of £600 with full house. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

Open Doubles at Calverhall – one-dayer on Sunday, September 10, from 9.30am with entries costing £20 and a prize pot of £450 plus. Deadline is August 30, text names to Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347.

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles - for 16 pairs on Saturday, September 23, entries £14 with £300 first prize if full. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.