Bumper crowd expected for battle of the big guns

County Handicap runner-up Ben Hinton, county president Wendy Icke and County Handicap winner Callum Wraight. Bowls. June 2021

Leaders Sir John Bayley from Telford and the record winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy, Shrewsbury bowls giants Castlefields, will do battle on the small green at Bridgewater from 6.30pm.

It’s a showdown that is part of another huge weekend for the Whitchurch club which, tomorrow, hosts the one-day County Doubles from 10am (men only, entries £12 taken on the day).

But the main focus is on the County Cup final with referee Eddy Broad in charge in front of what is expected to be a three figure crowd.

Castlefields are without Callum Wraight for the clash (see separate story) but they still boast incredibly experienced firepower in the shape of Rich Goddard, Wayne Rogers, Michael Beer and Glyn Herbert.

Sir John Bayley have selected a strong first four featuring Stuart Rutter, Alex Jones and Scott Simpson, but there is no place for young Owen Evans.

The son of establish Bayley star Paul Evans, he's played 17 Premier games for the club this year and made a superb Staffordshire senior team debut in beating Goddard 21-9 at Meole Brace last weekend.

Fields have already retained the 10-a-side Shropshire Cup last Saturday and an historic county double is a huge incentive.