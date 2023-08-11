Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Family affair in battle for glory

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Sisters became rivals in the final of the latest Oswestry Bowling League competition, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

Bowls
Bowls

Kathryn and Nicola Davies were playing with different partners as they won through to the crunch game in the Division 4-5 Pairs at Ponciau Park in Wrexham on Sunday.

And the all Brymbo final ended with Kathryn Davies and her friend Ricky Davies beating Nicola Davies and Cyril Matthews 21-15.

The quartet are all members of the Brymbo B squad who sit top of the fourth division and league comps chief Roger Candlin confirmed: “Kathryn Davies and Nicola Davies are sisters, Ricky Davies is a friend and all the finalists were from Brymbo.”

Twelve pairs contested the title and the semi-final scores were: Kathryn Davies & Ricky Davies 21 Derek Evans & Carol Evans 5; Nicola Davies & Cyril Matthews 21 Mel Jones & Bronwen Jones 10.

Next up is the Oswestry Merit on Sunday, August 20, with a 10am start at Prentre Broughton, entries costing £5 to Candlin on 07398 444248

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News