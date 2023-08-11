Family affair in battle for glory

Bowls

Kathryn and Nicola Davies were playing with different partners as they won through to the crunch game in the Division 4-5 Pairs at Ponciau Park in Wrexham on Sunday.

And the all Brymbo final ended with Kathryn Davies and her friend Ricky Davies beating Nicola Davies and Cyril Matthews 21-15.

The quartet are all members of the Brymbo B squad who sit top of the fourth division and league comps chief Roger Candlin confirmed: “Kathryn Davies and Nicola Davies are sisters, Ricky Davies is a friend and all the finalists were from Brymbo.”

Twelve pairs contested the title and the semi-final scores were: Kathryn Davies & Ricky Davies 21 Derek Evans & Carol Evans 5; Nicola Davies & Cyril Matthews 21 Mel Jones & Bronwen Jones 10.