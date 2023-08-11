Fab four clocking up the miles in hunt for success

Bowls

The four country bowlers are off up the M6 to Roose Conservative Club in Barrow-in-Furness to take their places in a 32-strong field, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

Irene Bloor and Tina Ralph, representing North Shropshire Ladies, face a difficult first round tie against two-time former champions, Lynsey Gorman and Anita Richardson (Merseyside), who have their sights on a hat-trick of titles.

Over on the venue’s other No.1 green it will be Shropshire qualifiers Louise Cotton and Sarah Weaver who will open proceedings against Denise Smith and Sheila Wilson (North Derbyshire) in pursuit of a title last won by a county duo in 2014 – by Tracy Ryan (now Bound) and Julie Pearce.

Crown green bowls is thriving again was the message from the promoter of the Malcolm Hughes Memorial Pairs at Ifton.

His son, Marcus Hughes, was delighted by Sunday’s event at the St Martins-based Premier League club, which ended with Daniel Hughes and Simon Tyler taking the £400 first prize with a 21-14 win over father and son, Mike and Jordan Riley.

“Thanks to all that supported the competition and helped out – we had a full entry of 32 pairs so bowls isn’t dying just yet,” said Marcus.

“It was another great day – dad would be proud.

“Big well done to Daniel and Simon, commiserations to the Rileys, they were class all day.”

Hanmer have it all to do at home on Saturday if they are to survive in this season’s British Super Cup.

The Premier League club lost the away leg of the 31-up knockout against Crossgates in Leeds by 47 shots at the weekend.