Staffordshire prove too much for Shropshire

Bowls

Staffs turned up the volume at Meole Brace and won by 16 shots on the No.2 green, wrapping up a home and away victory by 40 overall.

In fact both of Sunday’s semi-finals produced surprise outcomes with Derbyshire also stunning reigning champions Yorkshire. Weather conditions in the build up were certainly a factor, the Meole green not being as quick as the Shropshire selectors had hoped, but that should not detract from a fine Staffs performance.

They took total control of the leg in Shrewsbury within the first 10 minutes and a clean sweep of the first four saw them 32 chalks to the good, Bylet’s Dan Davies winning 21-12 and Highley skipper and British Merit finalist Reece Farr 21-13.

Mike Gilpin (21-9) and Callum Wraight (21-11) tried to redress the balance in the middle four but Staffs’ Owen Evans (Sir John Bayley) won 21-9 to keep them in control. Three home winners in the back four reduced the deficit to 16 but it had been humbling experience for Salopian players, officials and supporters.

A much better performance away at The Rag BC, near Cannock, saw Shropshire just six shots down after the first four as Jamie King won 21-13. His Wrockwardine Wood team-mate Dan Tayler added a 21-11 card ito keep things tight.

But the bad news coming from Shrewsbury can’t have helped and only Jack Hewitt (21-19) managed to win at the back as the overall victors finished with seven winners at both legs to deserve their ticket to the final.

Crown green bowls is thriving again was the message from the promoter of the Malcolm Hughes Memorial Pairs at Ifton. His son, Marcus Hughes, was delighted by Sunday’s event at the St Martins-based Premier League club, which ended with Daniel Hughes and Simon Tyler taking the £400 first prize with a 21-14 win over father and son, Mike and Jordan Riley.

“Thanks to all that supported the competition and helped out – we had a full entry of 32 pairs so bowls isn’t dying just yet,” said Marcus. “It was another great day – dad would be proud.”

Hanmer have it all to do at home on Saturday if they are to survive in this season’s British Super Cup. The Premier League club lost the away leg of the 31-up knockout against Crossgates in Leeds by 47 shots.