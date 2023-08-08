St Georges eyeing third after Wem put to sword

Josh Bradburn for Newport

The Telford hosts, who are fourth, sliced the gap to defending champions Wrockwardine Wood one place above them to just two points by hammering visitors Wem.

St Georges are enjoying a strong year and made light work of their visitors from north Shropshire as Tony Rhodes’ side powered to an 11-1 (249-139 aggregate) success.

Nigel Evans (21-6) was on form for the Saints, with Josh Bradburn and Cody Everitt (both 21-7) also impressing. Tim Jordan (21-18) had Wem’s sole winner.

Rivals Wrockwardine were on the receiving end of an away defeat, 8-4 (237-184) over the border in Hanmer, leaving St Georges to gain nine points on them. Hanmer, who consolidated seventh and moved within a point of Hanwood, had Lee Peate (21-7) with their best.

The battle at the top saw leaders Sir John Bayley lose some ground to chasers Castlefields after a plucky display from Burway.

Bayley made it 15 wins from 19 this season but their visitors from the south made them work for the 8-4 (231-187) win.

Kane Beaman (21-8) top scored for the hosts but George and Viv Cooper, Harry Parsonage and Russell Davies all picked up wins for the visitors, who are third-bottom.

Castlefields didn’t pass up the chance to close the gap as they eased to a convincing 10-2 win over strugglers Adderley.

The 247-139 rout saw six Adderley players suffer single-chalk defeats. They are just three points clear of bottom side Wem.

Elsewhere there were thrilling ties in the middle order as Ifton strengthened fifth place with an impressive success at Highley.

They shared the 12 games 6-6 but Ifton enjoyed a 33-chalk win 225-192. Leighton Roberts (21-4) and Craig Griffiths (21-5) impressed.

There were just 11 chalks (223-212) between Bylet and Meole Brace’s 6-6 clash as the former came out on top.