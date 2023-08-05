Bowlers looking to repeat past glory in county championship

Bowls

That’s the hope of County President and stalwart selector Mick Jones going into the 12-a-side legs on Meole Brace’s No.2 green and The Rag BC near Cannock (2pm starts).

For the same Shrewsbury green was the scene of the home leg victory in the 2009 final against Yorkshire that set the county up for only its second ever Crosfield Cup triumph.

Jones is the sole surviving selector from that day and looks back on that memorable occasion with immense pride – but he knows that the clamour for Shropshire to get their hands on the coveted trophy again is growing.

Only seven of the 24 that were crowned British county champions 14 years ago remain in tomorrow’s starting line-up, but experience will be key against a Staffs side packed with Shropshire Premier League bowlers from the likes of Highley, Sir John Bayley and Bylet.

They include last weekend’s British Senior Merit runner-up Reece Farr, who plays at Meole, where it promises to be a day of mixed emotions for the Bayley’s Paul Evans.

The former Staffs regular returns to the Shropshire team at No.1 at home after his back issues – and will watch with interest when his young son Owen plays for the visitors in the same leg in the middle four.

Shropshire’s other change is to bring in Burway’s 2013 County Merit winner Kiah Roberts, also at Meole, with Julian Cooke and Andy Judson standing down.

Whoever wins the showdown tomorrow will secure a crack at either reigning champions Yorkshire or Derbyshire in next month’s final.

And the chance to put right the 68-shot humbling at the hands of Yorkshire in last September’s final would be perfect for Jones in his presidential year – and make for more brilliant memories.

Tomorrow is also Malcolm Hughes Memorial Open Pairs day at Ifton, with a £400 first prize on offer, while the Oswestry League’s 4-5 Pairs is at Ponciau Park.

Then on Monday Meole Brace is back in the spotlight as the venue for the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League’s one-day doubles (entries on the day by 9.45am before a 10 o’clock start).