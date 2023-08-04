County aces put perfect records to test in Wales

Bowls

Sonya Lucas and Joan Groom, who both won their three group games for Shropshire and North Shropshire respectively in this year’s British Ladies Senior County Championship, are off to Abergele Bowling Club as a result.

And joining them will be 20-year-old Susie Lawson, who has played for both counties in the past but this season has represented Lancashire as she is at university in Liverpool and bowling for Ormskirk.

Lucas (St Georges), looking forward to the county’s semi-final showdown with holders Yorkshire on August 20, will play the winner of the Joanne Smith (Burton) versus Kirsty Jones (Wales) preliminary round tie in the last 16

Prees stalwart Groom has been paired with Lynn Carter of Yorkshire and Lawson with Sarah Edmondson (North Lancs & Fylde) at the same stage in the race to a title that was won in 2017 by Shropshire’s Sally Clee (now King).

A British Ladies spokeswoman said: “The second County Average Winners Classic takes place at Abergele when the county averages winners from the 2023 season play to determine this year’s winner.