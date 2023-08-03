Notification Settings

Rutter leads the county charge

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Success for the reigning Shropshire champion, three fast emerging young talents and a female repeat feat were the headlines in qualifying for the Midland Masters.

Recent County Merit winner Rich Lawson will lead a 11-strong contingent heading to a Warwick & Worcester venue on September 10 after qualifying at Bridgewater along with Clay Flattley (St Georges).

But Sunday’s qualifiers also saw Jackie Rutter continue her history-making run in the competition after becoming the first woman to make the finals day last year.

Now bowling for Shifnal, Rutter booked her ticket at Madeley Cricket Club alongside four-time County Merit winner Peter Farmer (St Georges) and Bylet’s Scott Harries.

It was at Bridgnorth were the three youngsters shone to make sure they were heading down the M54 next month too.

Twins Joe and Tom Killen (St Georges and Shifnal) are both enjoying fine first seasons out of the junior ranks while two-in-a-row Mid Shropshire Under-15 Merit winner, Jordan Millman of Sinclair, was equally impressive in qualifying.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

