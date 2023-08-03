Rutter leads the county charge

Jackie Rutter

Recent County Merit winner Rich Lawson will lead a 11-strong contingent heading to a Warwick & Worcester venue on September 10 after qualifying at Bridgewater along with Clay Flattley (St Georges).

But Sunday’s qualifiers also saw Jackie Rutter continue her history-making run in the competition after becoming the first woman to make the finals day last year.

Now bowling for Shifnal, Rutter booked her ticket at Madeley Cricket Club alongside four-time County Merit winner Peter Farmer (St Georges) and Bylet’s Scott Harries.

It was at Bridgnorth were the three youngsters shone to make sure they were heading down the M54 next month too.