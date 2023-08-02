Four pairs into finals of Colin Paxton Trophy

Bowls

Malpas Farmers was the scene of their success as they secured their places in the last four who will battle it out on the league’s finals day of September 27.

“Congratulations to Peter Taylor & Fred Langdon, Olive Pass & Trevor Roberts, Jen Roberts & Frank Jones and Dave Salisbury & Alan French who now proceed to the overall semi-finals on finals day,” said league competition secretary Christine Nevitt.

“Many thanks to everyone from the host club who helped the day run smoothly and special thanks to Gill Chesters who helped make my job easy.”

The league’s singles – the Ann Guiney for women and Dick Allen for men – will be played on September 20, with the qualifiers to go forward to finals day a week later.

North Shropshire’s tough year in two women’s bowls competitions has continued.

Elaine Jones and Molly Harris were the association’s representatives in the finals of the British Parks’ Ladies Merit at Brighouse Sports near Huddersfield.

But their trek to Yorkshire went unrewarded as both lost in their first games in the last 16 on Saturday.

Jones lost 21-13 to Jayne Bayes (Warwickshire) while young Harris was beaten 21-9 by Yorkshire’s Amy Tobin on a day that ended with Mel Saville-Fearn of South Yorkshire crowned champion.