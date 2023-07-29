Shropshire's Callum Wraight bags a consolation prize at Festival

Bowls

The Shropshire king won the consolation singles by beating Mandy Moffei 21-17 in Thursday’s final – the day after he won open tournament No.11 for the season.

That was the Carlsberg Marstons Classic at Fleetwood when he landed the £500 first prize in terrible conditions by beating Welsh star John Bailey 21-15 in the final.

“Wow what a finals night - watching Callum strike in the dark and hitting is something I will never forget,” said competition spokeswoman Heidi Sutton.

One of his four victims on the night was step dad and Castlefields clubmate Rich Goddard – who reached the Festival finals day in the men’s singles – in the last eight.

Wraight’s packed schedule continues tomorrow with finals day in the £4,000 Richmond Classic in Liverpool, where he plays Wayne Ditchfield as the last 16 chase a £1,100 first prize, before he attempts to qualify at night in the £3,700 Wharton Cons Open.

Then the New Colwyn Festival looms next week, including the Craig Roberts Memorial Invitation at Rhos Park on Thursday night.

Trying to qualify for the finals of the Midland Masters dominates the thoughts of most Shropshire bowlers in action tomorrow. Eleven of them will secure places in the last 64 to head to a Warwick & Worcester venue yet to be confirmed on Sunday, September 10.

Venues for the county qualifiers from 1pm are Bridgnorth, Madeley Cricket Club and Telepost (three qualifiers from each) and Bridgewater (two qualifiers).

Meanwhile, Elaine Jones and Molly Harris will fly the flag for North Shropshire in the finals of the British Parks’ Ladies Merit at Brighouse Sports near Huddersfield from 11am.

It’s the same start time for the Tanners Shropshire League Merit at Greenfields in Shrewsbury, entries (£5) taken on the day, while Oswestry League club Johnstown have their Open Singles finals night from 6pm.

A journalist who covered events in Wem four more than four decades has been remembered by the bowlers of the town and its surrounds.

The inaugural John Dromgool Memorial Singles competition was hosted by his former club Wem Albion and won by homester Brad Evans.

He defeated Ben Grocott of Prees 21-10 in the final to land a £100 first prize after a field of 32 took part, the losing semi-finalists being George Williams and Steve Hagyard.

A Wem Albion spokesperson said: “Thank you everyone for your support on a good day raising money for Parkinson’s UK in memory of life member and bowler John.

“Brad’s winning run started with a 21-12 success over Sam Hagyard, which proved his closest match on a day when he only dropped 44 chalks in five games, playing a variety of marks superbly.

“Ben was 9-7 up in the final but a run of four twos in five ends meant Brad was not to he denied.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many years of co-operation and community bowling between our three clubs in Wem and we hope to see as many of you as possible next year at Wem BC.”