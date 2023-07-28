Meadows and Lowe edge to Lilleshall win

Bowls

They came out on top of 16 members who took part in the Jack Bayliss Cup, a drawn four-bowl pairs competition, on the flat green in the grounds of the National Sports Centre.

A club spokesman: “With a lot of rain forecast, but which thankfully only appeared in the breaks, a short format round robin of seven rounds of just four ends was chosen – an unforgiving format as one bad end can really scupper your chances.

“After just four rounds there was no team unbeaten and, with one round to go, Mark Hussell and Quentin Smith were in the lead with 16 points, Sylvia Newbery and Dominic Simcoe second with 15 and Colin Meadows and Ruth Lowe third with 14.

“Remarkably, Mark and Quentin lost, Sylvia and Dominic drew and Colin and Ruth won – giving all three teams 17 points and bringing shot difference into play.

“This gave the victory to Colin and Ruth with +19, second place to Mark and Quentin with +15 and third to Silvia and Dominic with +11.”

Shropshire’s first winner of the British Veterans Merit crown is closing on another title.

Keith Pessall, who triumphed at Prees in 2021, is now through to the finals of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League Merit next month.

The Sir John Bayley bowler qualified at Wrockwardine Wood alongside Dave Brown, Les Mumford and Chris Lodge.

Also heading to the last eight on Thursday, August 17, after being successful at Highley are John Clarke, Steve Faulkner, Graham Bleakley and the league’s comps chief Rob Renke.

Ellie Jane Roberts reigned supreme as six of the league’s best did battle for the Oswestry Ladies Singles crown.

The Cynwyd bowler beat fellow third division regular, Tracey Over of Pentre Broughton, 21-19 in the final at Ceiriog Valley BC.

Oswestry League competition chief Roger Candlin said: “Congratulations to Ellie and thanks to Ceiriog Valley for hosting.”