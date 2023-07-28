Lawson leads the Shropshire charge in Prestwich

Best of British – Merit finalists in Manchester (from left) Rich Lawson, Ash Wellings, Jamie King and Harry Church seen with (centre) County President Mick Jones

The Hanwood bowler is a 20/1 shot to retain the title won by Callum Wraight last year when the 64 qualifiers assemble for the 2023 finals at Heaton Park in Prestwich, Manchester, tomorrow for a 10am start.

Lawson faces James Duffin of Cumbria in the first round of the 107th running of this prestigious competition, which features three past winners in Matt Gilmore (2001 and 2016, both at Llay Welfare), Graeme Wilson (2000 and 2004) and Noel Burrows (1976 and 2010).

But he won’t be going solo as the Shropshire runner-up at Newport last month, Jamie King (Wrockwardine Wood) and semi-finalists Ash Wellings (Hanwood) and Harry Church (Sinclair) are all heading up the M6 eager to impress.

Wellings will be among those first in action as he faces Thomas Boyd (South Yorkshire) for starters while county team-mate King tackles Darren Day (North Midlands) and Church is drawn against Ian M Jones of Wales.