Prince of Wales join growing list of comps

Latest to join the rush is Shrewsbury’s Prince of Wales Hotel with a Mixed Doubles on Sunday, September 24, with a 10am start to the race to a £200 first prize.

Entries are £10 with one home bowler allowed per pair, fee to be paid by August 31, bookings to Jenna Parsons on 07816 161697.

Meanwhile, the Trench Mixed Doubles in October is now full and a reserve list started but there are still a handful of spaces in the Edgmond Mixed Doubles next month.

BOWLS DIARY

Malcolm Hughes Memorial Open Pairs: At Ifton with 32 places on Sunday, August 6, at £20 apiece for a £400 first prize, entries to Marcus Hughes via Facebook.

Edgmond Open Mixed Doubles: 32 pairs on Saturday, August 12. Entry £254, qualifiers at 9.30am and 1.30pm, last eight to receive prize money with £250 for winners. Contact Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

Bert & Marg Harris Memorial junior competition: Telepost on Saturday, September 9, open to all children aged 18 years or under on August 31. Enter on the day by 11.45am for 12 noon start, cost £3 per player with consolation KO for first round losers.

Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley: One dayer using both greens on Sunday, September 24 (10am start) with 64 places at £15 apiece. First prize of £600 with full house. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

Open Doubles at Calverhall: One-dayer on Sunday, September 10, from 9.30am with entries costing £20 and a prize pot of £450 plus. Deadline is August 30, text names to Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347.

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles - for 16 pairs on Saturday, September 23, entries £14 with £300 first prize if full. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908-476654.

Ellie Jane Roberts reigned supreme as six of the league’s best did battle for the Oswestry Ladies Singles crown.

The Cynwyd bowler beat fellow third division regular, Tracey Over of Pentre Broughton, 21-19 in the final at Ceiriog Valley BC.

Oswestry League competition chief Roger Candlin said: “Congratulations to Ellie and thanks to Ceiriog Valley for hosting.”

Semi-final scores from the Dolywern-based club were: Pam Lewis 12 Ellie Jane Roberts 21; Joan Jones 16 Tracey Over 21.

The chance to be saluted as the best bowler in the Tanners Shropshire League this season arrives on Sunday.

Shrewsbury club Greenfields will host the competition from 10am and organiser Rich Jones will take entries at £5 each up until start time on the day.