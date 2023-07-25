Wrekin Cup gets down to last four

Castlefields will take on Sir John Bayley while Woore will face Battlefield when the semis-finals are played all on one day on a date to be confirmed in September.
Reigning Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League champions St Georges were the side to lose to Castlefields in the last eight of the three home-three away competi- tion.
Just one shot separated the teams after Michael Thomas won 21-7 for Fields at home and Mark Thomas 21-16 in Telford.
Battlefield edged past Bylet by 10 chalks, Woore beat Wrockwardine Wood home and away by 46 overall with Wayne Rogers a 21-12 best in Telford, while the Bayley overcame Mid Shropshire rivals Newport by 29.