Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrekin Cup gets down to last four

BowlsPublished: Comments

Bowls clubs from all over Shropshire have reached the semi-finals of the Wrekin Cup, the relaunched veterans team knockout.

Castlefields will take on Sir John Bayley while Woore will face Battlefield when the semis-finals are played all on one day on a date to be confirmed in September.

Reigning Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League champions St Georges were the side to lose to Castlefields in the last eight of the three home-three away competi- tion.

Just one shot separated the teams after Michael Thomas won 21-7 for Fields at home and Mark Thomas 21-16 in Telford.

Battlefield edged past Bylet by 10 chalks, Woore beat Wrockwardine Wood home and away by 46 overall with Wayne Rogers a 21-12 best in Telford, while the Bayley overcame Mid Shropshire rivals Newport by 29.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News