Pairs victory for Hughes & Tyler

Bowls

A change of date didn’t dent the size of field or quality on show when Chirk AAA’s Kronospan Open Pairs finally went ahead.

Put back three weeks due to clashes with other bowls events, the competition was won by Danny Hughes and Simon Tyler after attracting a decent entry.

“We had a strong field of 25 pairs and there was some fantastic bowling throughout the day,” said Meurig Davies of the Chirk club.

“The final saw Andy Armstrong & Gerwyn lose 21-15 to Hughes & Tyler and our thanks go to Kronospan Chirk for over 30 years of continued support.”

Semi-final scores: Liam Badwick & Carl Pemberton 4-21 Andrew Armstrong & Gerwyn Davies; Dave Jones & Geraint Williams 17-21 Danny Hughes & Simon Tyler.

