Pairs victory for Hughes & Tyler

Put back three weeks due to clashes with other bowls events, the competition was won by Danny Hughes and Simon Tyler after attracting a decent entry.
“We had a strong field of 25 pairs and there was some fantastic bowling throughout the day,” said Meurig Davies of the Chirk club.
“The final saw Andy Armstrong & Gerwyn lose 21-15 to Hughes & Tyler and our thanks go to Kronospan Chirk for over 30 years of continued support.”
Semi-final scores: Liam Badwick & Carl Pemberton 4-21 Andrew Armstrong & Gerwyn Davies; Dave Jones & Geraint Williams 17-21 Danny Hughes & Simon Tyler.