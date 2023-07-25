Pairs victory for Hughes & Tyler

Put back three weeks due to clashes with other bowls events, the competition was won by Danny Hughes and Simon Tyler after attracting a decent entry.

“We had a strong field of 25 pairs and there was some fantastic bowling throughout the day,” said Meurig Davies of the Chirk club.

“The final saw Andy Armstrong & Gerwyn lose 21-15 to Hughes & Tyler and our thanks go to Kronospan Chirk for over 30 years of continued support.”