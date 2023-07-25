Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meole shine on road to have their say in title race

By Lewis CoxBowlsPublished: Comments

Meole Brace put a dent in Shrewsbury’s rivals Castlefields’ title chase by taking six points from the home of their neighbours.

It was Shropshire Premier Bowls League leaders Sir John Bayley who emerged winners from the 17th matchweek of the 26-game season having powered to victory on the road at Hanwood.

Castlefields, who entered Friday evening’s contest seven points adrift of Bayley, could only draw six games each with Meole, though the hosts did take the two bonus points for the 218-197 aggregate scoreline.

Dave Redge’s 21-12 win over Jon Palmer was Meole’s best result. Wayne Rogers and Hayden Lewis both had wins to nine for Castlefields, who now trail leaders Bayley by 11 points after they won 8-4 (207-178) on the road at Hanwood.

Big wins for David Lloyd (21-4), Ayden Smith (21-7) and Tom Roden (21-9) were the highlights.

Third-placed Wrockwardine now trail Castlefields by just four points after victory at Highley, returning to Telford with 10 points having shared the games 6-6 – but triumphing 220-208 on aggregate.

Adderley remain bottom of the table but cut the gap to Wem USC to a single point.

Both strugglers were beaten on the road, at St Georges and Ifton respectively, but Adderley’s four points in losing 8-4 at St Georges at least clawed a point back on Wem.

Ifton beat Wem 9-3 (222-154) while Hanmer saw off visiting Burway 8-4 (229-185). Bylet beat Chester Road 7-5 (228-199).

Bowls
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News