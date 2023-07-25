Meole shine on road to have their say in title race

It was Shropshire Premier Bowls League leaders Sir John Bayley who emerged winners from the 17th matchweek of the 26-game season having powered to victory on the road at Hanwood.

Castlefields, who entered Friday evening’s contest seven points adrift of Bayley, could only draw six games each with Meole, though the hosts did take the two bonus points for the 218-197 aggregate scoreline.

Dave Redge’s 21-12 win over Jon Palmer was Meole’s best result. Wayne Rogers and Hayden Lewis both had wins to nine for Castlefields, who now trail leaders Bayley by 11 points after they won 8-4 (207-178) on the road at Hanwood.

Big wins for David Lloyd (21-4), Ayden Smith (21-7) and Tom Roden (21-9) were the highlights.

Third-placed Wrockwardine now trail Castlefields by just four points after victory at Highley, returning to Telford with 10 points having shared the games 6-6 – but triumphing 220-208 on aggregate.

Adderley remain bottom of the table but cut the gap to Wem USC to a single point.

Both strugglers were beaten on the road, at St Georges and Ifton respectively, but Adderley’s four points in losing 8-4 at St Georges at least clawed a point back on Wem.