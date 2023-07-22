Burway boys complete a full set of trophies in the Ludlow League

The victorious Burway trio of Jesse James, Kiah Roberts and Ben James

The vital win came in an all-Burway semi-final as they beat bowls clubmates and 2022 winners Ben Allen, Kev and Adam Dovey in an epic 21-19 affair on Sunday.

“This set up a tasty final against the Burway trio of Harry Parsonage, Lee Wilding and Paul Williams and, with five of the players having been members of Craven Arms and knowing the host green inside out, it promised to be a good one,” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors-backed league. “Roberts, James and James scored a big four to take a 19-11 lead, but Parsonage, Wilding and Williams did well to win the next three ends and trail 19-14 .

“But the two winning shots were scored by Roberts, James and James to claim the trophy with a 21-14 victory – and make it a memorable day for Jesse as it meant he had won the league Grand Slam, as the triples trophy was the only one missing from his CV.

“A competitive field of 13 teams took part with the weather ranging from sharp downpours to warm sunshine. There were some one-sided games early on but lots of good bowling on show with the close games really dragging the day out.”

Semi-final No.2 saw Parsonage, Wilding and Paul Williams beat the Cleobury Mortimer team of Paul Lloyd, Dave Warrington and Graham Kitchen 21-4.