Veterans miss out on the British final

Early hope was soon dashed for Shropshire’s veterans squad in the British Veterans County Championship

Much the same line-up that was beaten in the British final last year headed to Haunchwood in Nuneaton full of optimism that they could qualify again from their area.

And Thursday started really well as Shropshire beat hosts North Midlands by 10 chalks in their eight-a-side opener for over-60s, Ian Gaut the 21-5 last on hero to add to sound early wins by Wayne Rogers (21-12), Mark Holland (21-13) and Derek Wright (21-16).

Paul Williams came in for Andy James in game two against Warwick & Worcester but a poor start meant that late wins by Gaut and Wright (both 21-14) and a 21-10 best from Glyn Herbert only served to keep the damage down to a 12-chalk loss.

“After two matches completed, we stood in third place which meant nothing other than a small win for North Midlands over Warwick & Worcester and a big win for us against Staffordshire would see us top the group,” said spokesman Mike Potter.

Shropshire managed to beat Staffs by one shot but, at the same time, W & W were enjoying their best result of the day, defeating North Midlands by 43 to qualify for the finals day in August.

“The squad, selectors and manager left Haunchwood knowing that missed opportunities had cost them dear in their quest to qualify for this year’s finals day,” added Potter.

Full house signs went up weeks ago but it’s not too late to enter the Bridgewater Open 64 on Saturday at the Whitchurch club.

“We have had a couple of drop outs for this coming Saturday – it’s got a £1,310 prize fund and entry is £15,” explained promoter Richard Proudlove, who can be contacted on 07725-131713.

Meanwhile, Ifton have taken the wraps off their Malcolm Hughes Memorial Open Pairs with 32 places on Sunday, August 6, at £20 apiece for a £400 first prize, entries to Marcus Hughes via Facebook.

And the traditional Handicap Open Doubles at Calverhall has a new organiser with Paul Fenwick having the long-serving John Wynn in support. The one-dayer is on Sunday, September 10, from 9.30am with entries costing £20 and a prize pot of £450 plus.

Deadline is August 30, text names to Fenwick on 07703 761347.

Bowls diary

Edgmond Open Mixed Doubles – for 32 pairs on Saturday, August 12. Entry £25, qualifiers at 9.30am and 1.30pm, last eight to receive prize money with £250 for winners. Contact Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685.

£1,280 Gresford Open – singles comp with qualifying on Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 & 26-27 August (all 5.30 practise, 6pm start). Final 16 on Saturday, September 2 (4.30 practise, 5pm start) with £250 first prize. Entry £20, book with TN Lowndes via Facebook or text.

Bert & Marg Harris Memorial junior competition – at Telepost on Saturday, September 9, open to all children aged 18 years or under on August 31. Enter on the day by 11.45am for 12 noon start, cost £3 per player with consolation KO for first round losers.

Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley – one dayer using both greens on Sunday, September 24 (10am start) with 64 places at £15 apiece. First prize of £600 with full house. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908-476654.

Trench Mixed Doubles – one-dayer for 32 pairs on Sunday, October 8. Entries £20, winners to get £300 with full house. Qualifiers at 9.30am and 10m with lat 8 from 5pm. Book with Lucy Evans on 07359 202580.