Bayley hope to halt Castlefields in their tracks

Bowls

But tonight’s semi-final opponents Sir John Bayley are determined to make it much tougher for them at Wem USC (7pm).

Fields have stormed to two easy wins in the KGJ Insurance-backed knockout, but the Bayley Boys, who also reached the last four last year, had it much tougher in edging out Bridgewater by just nine shots in the quarter-finals.

Tonight’s other semi pitches Mid Shropshire rivals St Georges and Wrockwardine Wood against each other at Horsehay, the Wrockites having been beaten finalists in 2021.

A county association spokesperson stressed: “Players can’t have played more than four Premier League games and there is no dress code in the semi-finals this year and no referees.”

Another mighty-looking squad will represent Shropshire tomorrow in the regional round of the British Veterans County Championship.

Having lost in the British final last year to North Derbyshire Parks, the aim is to obviously go one better this season.

But they face a tough start to that bid tomorrow as they take on host county North Midlands at Haunchwood in the first game of the eight-a-side round robin for over-60s

Matches against Staffordshire and Warwick & Worcester will follow for a squad that includes two past County Merit winners in Derek Wright and Wayne Rogers.

Also in the reckoning are Mark Thomas, Ian Gaut, Glyn Herbert, Paul Williams, Phil Lyttle, Mark Holland, Andy James and Dave Redge.

A Shropshire bowling league is launching a second brand new competition this season.

Following on from a successful first Monday Division Merit in May, the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League is to run a Thursday Division Merit next month.

The launch was confirmed at the July executive meeting when details were revealed of a sponsorship package by June Lewis, the Thursday Division being named in memory of her late husband Dennis, a former league chairman.