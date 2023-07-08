Shropshire juniors set for their toughest test

Bowls

They have the onerous task of trying to prevent mighty Yorkshire from securing a seventh consecutive under-18 crown when the 12-a-side legs are played tomorrow at 2pm.

Bowring in Wellington is the venue for the home leg while the travel party head to Golcar Liberal Club in Huddersfield.

Having lost to Wales last time out in the premier division, the Shropshire selectors are still hoping to plot a victory tomorrow – but they know that a heavy defeat could cost them the runners-up prize money.

Yorkshire would have to have implode to be denied the title, such is their massive aggregate advantage – 299 chalks after two straight wins compared to Shropshire’s 65 following one win and one loss.

A Shropshire spokesperson admitted: “We would need to win by at least 118 to be able to be crowned champions.

“We are using a new green at Bowring, the No.2, and there is just the one change, with Zoe Fenwick in for the unavailable Finn Leonard.”