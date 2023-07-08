Shropshire five are targeting Senior Merit success

Bowls

Tina Ralph representing North Shropshire and four qualifiers from the Shropshire association are in action at Tarleton in Preston chasing the biggest crown they can win.

And reigning Shropshire champion Tracy Bound has experience on her side as she won the title in 2016, while Cheryl Caswell and Sally King headed north as past winners of the British Ladies Junior Merit.

King has to tackle 2012 winner Linda Williams of Wales in round one while Caswell is first on the green against Julie Bonnar (North Derbyshire). Bound faces Donna Wainwright (South Yorkshire) for starters, Natalia Connor must overcome Sue Gawne from the Isle of Man while Ralph was paired with Charlotte Perry (North Warwickshire).

n Matt Gillam and Keira Edwards are forging a formidable partnership in the Oswestry League’s mixed pairs. The Johnstown bowlers won the title for the second year running when they triumphed again at Corwen. They beat Rhodri Jones & Ellie Jane 21-14 in the final after 16 pairs took part in the competition.