Bylet set to post full house signs after late surge

Bowls

Organiser Rob Burroughs reported just one of the 64 spaces was still available yesterday as a £600 first prize has finally lured a host of stars to the two greens at the Bridgnorth club for a 9.45am start.

Sponsored by County Loos, the likes of Peter Farmer, Michael Beer, Wayne Rogers, Clay Flattley, Stuart Rutter and Martin Gaut are all in a quality line-up.

Not too far away, Broseley is the venue for Wenlock Olympian Society singles knockout from 10.30am, with decent numbers likely to mean separate comps for ladies and gents.

Over in Shrewsbury, the Prince of Wales Hotel hosts the Browns of Wem League’s doubles with an 11am start.

n Big money open titles all over the country are there for Shropshire bowlers to win this weekend.

County No.1 Callum Wraight has two of them in his sights, starting today in the finals of the £2,250 Metro Sports Classic in Manchester.

He takes on local man Mitch Toth for starters while Martin Gaut (St Georges) faces Ryan Prosser as a field of 16 chases a £700 first prize.

Tomorrow sees Castlefields king Wraight in Wakefield for the finals of the £5.550 Sandal Classic where he takes on big Midlands rival Greg Smith in the last 16, the in-form Graeme Wilson being the 3-1 favourite.