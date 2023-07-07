Notification Settings

Indoor bowlers receive awards

By Nick Elwell

Four members of Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club received recognition for their hard work at their award ceremony last week.

President Dave Farmer presented the skills awards given by the British Indoor Bowling Association who run the system at the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre to Frank Morris, Darrell Troon and Fred Bull.

The bowlers have to bowl different lengths and with different weights to earn their skills awards and coach Roy Porter who trains and assesses the bowlers praised the members and is pleased to see the club on the up.

He said: “They’ve done well.

“We’ve got 242 members now and have pulled it back since the coronavirus, it’s been a lot of hard work with some cracking volunteers, so it’s brilliant.”

Porter, who is also the chairman, gave special mention to Frank Morris who is 96-years-old and had to work ‘damn hard’. Morris claimed a bronze award alongside Troon and Bull who were also awarded a silver award.

The group are part of the parkinson’s club which has bowlers with parkinson's disease play together.

Fred Bull’s wife recently passed away with the disease and chairman and coach Roy Porter commended the bowler for his achievements.

