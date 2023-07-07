Emotional day as Bylet’s John wins his dad’s trophy

Bowls

Victory over clubmate Rob Renke in the final at Much Wenlock meant he was presented with the Jim Palmer Memorial Trophy, given to the league in memory of his late father, who would have been 100 this year. The current chairman, fixture and competition secretary won the key game 21-19 against the league’s vice-chairman, who also plays for Islanders in Highley’s first division.

“An excellent day’s bowling saw 28 veteran bowlers compete for the Jim Palmer Memorial Trophy,” said a league spokesperson.

“John Palmer just edged out Rob Renke 21-19 and, after thanking Much Wenlock members for their brilliant hospitality, he pointed out that it was particularly moving for him to win his father’s trophy as Jim would have reached the age of 100 this year.”

Sir John Bayley are closing in on finals day in the British Super Cup.

The Premier League leaders moved into the last 16 of the four home-four away 31-up knockout by beating the Greville Arms by 27 shots overall. County man Alex Jones won 31-16 in a 30 chalk home leg success while Chris Worthington (31-21) and Spencer Clarke (31-28) won away to keep the damage down to three in Warley.

Hanmer are 28 shots up on Pudsey Littlemoor after the home leg in Wales, Mike Gilpin the best of their four winners 31-19 ahead of Saturday’s away leg.

Saturday is when a Malpas Sports quartet will head to Garswood in Wigan, with the return to come on Saturday. July 15, at 5pm.

But St Georges are in danger of bowing out of the race for the Arthur Land Trophy as they lost the away leg of their last 32 clash with The George by 47, leaving them with much to do in Telford on Tuesday, July 18.

Lilleshall Hall’s flat green bowlers head to Llansantffraid tomorrow (JUL 8) for another club match after experiencing mixed fortunes of late.

They won their Shropshire derby against St Michael’s by 40 shots (98-58) and look forward to the return game in Shrewsbury on July 30. Another big home win was recorded over Wollescote Hall by 50 (115-65), but Lilleshall lost the return last weekend by 49 (54-103).