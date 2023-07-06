Proud George Groucott sees hard work repaid with award

Unsung Hero award winner George Groucott with County President Mick Jones

George Groucott of Allscott Heath received the award from county president Mick Jones on County Merit finals day at Newport after being nominated by his club.

Allscott are set to move across the road to a new two-green venue – one of them artificial – over the coming winter and club chairman Chris Hayward says his members are proud of the way their greenkeeper has worked over the years.

“George has been a bowls member at Allscott Heath for over five decades and, for the last 17 years, he has been our greenkeeper,” said Hayward. “His commitment to the club and to his duties is unquestionable, but he’s not one to boast, he just quietly and efficiently gets on with his job.

“More recently, whilst battling his own personal health issues, George has also had to overcome many other different types of challenges relating to the green.

“They included rabbits, magpies, various diseases impacting our surface, severe flooding from the new housing estate, and the premature removal of our watering system that has increased the complexity in ensuring that our green is of an acceptable standard to play on.

“He continues undeterred by the depth of the challenges he faces and for that we are all extremely grateful for the work he does. And he is rightfully proud of the work he does.”

Lilleshall Hall’s flat green bowlers head to Llansantffraid on Saturday for another club match after experiencing mixed fortunes of late.

They won their Shropshire derby against St Michael’s by 40 shots (98-58) and look forward to the return game in Shrewsbury on July 30.

Another big home win was recorded over Wollescote Hall by 50 (115-65), but Lilleshall lost the return last weekend by 49 (54-103).