Maiden captures senior citizens’ league trophy

By Russell Youll
Bowls

Dave Maiden has been a good bowler for years – and now he’s won a Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens’ League title to prove it.

Trophy winner Dave Maiden
He shrugged off Sir John Bayley B’s struggle to survive in the first division team by coming out on top of eight entries to land the Over-75s Trophy.

He beat clubmate Tony Roche 21-11 in the final on Newport’s No.1 green on Thursday to earn the congratulations of league comps chief Rob Renke.

“In the semi-finals, Dave beat Peter Driver (Bylet) 21-11 while Tony beat Tony Steadman (Bylet) 21-9,” added Renke, himself a member of Bridgnorth-based Bylet.

Not so long ago he used to run the Whitchurch Bowling League’s competition – now Jamie Brookes is winning them.

The Adderley man teamed up with Robert Brassington to win the draw-for-partners St Alkmunds Pairs at the District Club.

Brookes, who has driven the popularity boom in the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series, and homester beat Martin Fowlers & Tom Sheridan 21-7 in Saturday’s final. Sixteen pairs took part and the semi-final scores were: Brookes & Brassington 21 Carl Hinton & Joseph Sheridan 17; Fowles & Tom Sheridan 21 Matthew Beeston & Alan Shaw 12.

Cholmondeley Bowling Club may be reduced to running just one team, but the surviving side has reached a final.

And the big day is tomorrow as Chomondeley take on Malpas Farmers A with the Malpas Senior Citizens League’s Cliff & Mary team doubles title at stake.

Four pairs from each of the first division rivals will do battle at Farndon from1pm while Johnstown and Garden Village B meet for the Jim & Ivy doubles trophy at the same time and venue.

Bowls
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

