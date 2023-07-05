A family affair as Rhys and Cerys claim junior titles

Shropshire Junior Merit Day

Rhys and Cerys Marshall, from Shrewsbury, won the two titles at stake on county deputy president Brenda Slingo’s big day at Bowring.

Castlefields bowler Rhys won the main Merit by beating Akeel Duncan (Allscott Heath) 21-9 in Saturday’s final while 15-year-old sister Cerys was racing to a Peter Ashton Consolation Cup triumph with a 21-3 card against Shifnal’s Harvey Rudkin at the same time.

“The merit final between two of the mainstays of the current junior county team saw Rhys Marshall take a slim 6-5 lead over Akeel Duncan on to a strong 10-5 and 15-8 advantage,” said Shropshire comps chief Mike Potter. “He kept up the pressure by nearly running out as the game finished 21-9 and Rhys became the 2023 Shropshire Junior Merit champion.”

But both qualify to represent the county in British Junior Merit finals at Essington in Staffordshire on August 19.

Prince of Wales Hotel bowler Cerys, who made her debut for Shropshire Ladies last month, won her consolation semi-final 21-1 and carried on where she left off in the final by racing to 20-0 ahead before Rudkin avoided a whitewash.

Potter thanked Bowring BC for their hospitality, the parents for their support and the 17 under-18 competitors before inviting Slingo to make the presentation of the prizes.

“As the day’s proceedings unfolded, it had become clear to see at the Wellington venue that the spectators were in for a treat of viewing some fine bowling from the young talent on show,” added Potter.

In the merit semi-finals Marshall defeated Jordan Millman (Sinclair) 21-16 after leading 14-6 while Duncan had to fight hard from 11-15 adrift against Harry Wilson (Adderley) to win 21-16.

Players losing their first games were to be given a second chance of tasting glory as they were allowed free entry in to a consolation competition for the Peter Ashton Consolation Cup.