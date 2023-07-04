Shropshire Seniors into the British Championships semi-finals

Shropshire seniors are into the last four of the British Championship

A 16-shot overall victory against Greater Manchester a last-four clash with Staffordshire.

Only an upset of seismic proportions on Sunday would have stopped selectors Mick Jones, Keith Walton, Andy Smith and Phil King moving another step closer to their ultimate goal of a Crosfield Cup triumph.

They easily avoided that with the away side at Springbank in Oldham battling in determined style to a 210 chalks apiece draw with only five winners from the 12 games.

Bylet’s Scott Harries (21-11) was the sole Shropshire winner in the first four but Mike Gilpin (21-12) and Jamie King (21-19) kept things close in the middle.

That allowed Dan Taylor (21-13) and coppers winner Martin Gaut with a fine 21-8 card to deliver the scores that brought the totals level.

Back at Old Shrewsbury, a strong cool wind on a quick No.1 green surface made life difficult for both sides and Shropshire suffered three single figure losers watched by Messrs Walton and Smith. But new County Merit champion Rich Lawson (21-8) and Hanwood’s Darren Wellings (21-6) helped the hosts go well ahead off the first four and Rich Goddard added a 21-7 card at No.8.

Peter Farmer (21-14) and Wayne Rogers (21-16) then ensured that a shared back four left Shropshire 16 shots to the good thanks to seven winners.

Elsewhere, the leading lady bowlers of Shropshire’s top flat green club are shining on the British and regional stages this year.

Deb Sherriff and Sheila Payne of Lilleshall Hall are writing headlines in Bowls England (BE) and Worcestershire Bowling Association (WBA) competitions. And together they are through to regional semi-final sof the BE Senior Ladies Pairs when they face Alison Cartwright & partner (Pershore BC) in the grounds of the National Sports Centre.

Their campaign started with a comfortable 32-10 home win against Christine Bearcroft & partner (Evesham BC) and continued with a thrilling 16-14 extra end victory over Sue Davies and Helen Simmonds at Lilleshall.

Sherriff faced a tough draw in the BE Ladies Champion of Champions against Joan Parfitt away at Broadway BC and was unlucky to lose 20-21 after 24 ends. After that loss, Sherriff won 21-11 win against Pam Farman of Evesham at Gilt Edge in the WBA Ladies Champion of Champions and then beat Linda Smith (Hewell BC) 21-13 at the same venue.

In the semi-final she played Alison Cartwright (Pershore BC) and enjoyed sensational last end victory.

“She fought back to 11-11 but at 18-20 Alison was lying game. Deb had a toucher in the ditch and with her last bowl trailed the jack for the three shots needed!” said Lilleshall press officer Liz Caird.

“Deb now plays former national junior champion Izzy White (Chester Road BC) in the final, which will be played at Bredon BC on July 22.”

Payne reached the quarter-finals of the WBA Ladies Singles but lost 12-21 to Sue Davies (Broadway BC).