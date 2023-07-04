Planning ahead for Shropshire 2024 season

Bowls

And they will be outlined at tonight’s (TUES) executive meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm) – along with with the launch of another new competition.

“The league’s officers want to plant seeds for clubs to think about and discuss with their members before the current playing season ends, with a number of proposals,” said a Mid Shropshire spokesperson.

Following on from a successful first Monday Division Merit in May, a new Thursday Division Merit is poised to be played later this season, with a sponsorship deal to be announced tonight.

n There’s still time for Ludlow League bowlers to enter its next comp, Phil Baker explaining: “The league triples draw takes place tomorrow (WEDS) so if you haven’t entered and wish to do so get your names down quick.”

Age seems no problem for Alan Boulton and June Edwards as they continue to win bowls titles.

They took the gents and ladies honours respectively as the Market Drayton Senior Citizens’ League held the competitions at Joules BC in the town.