Highley take the points but Bayley still top of the pile

Handicap hat-trick hero Gary Neal seen with (left) runner-up Craig Elson and Tanners Shropshire League president Tony Gibbons (centre)

The Bayley Boys finished all square on games with Highley (6-6) after a tight clash, but Highley’s aggregate victory 207-199 got them the extra two bonus points.

Castlefields moved to second in the table despite losing on games (5-7) to Hanwood.

But they got the two bonus points thanks to their aggregate victory of 223-199.

Gary Neal put Dave Payne to the sword with 21-6 victory in favour of Castlefields, whereas Glyn Wellings got the better of Dave Peach 21-11 for the visitors.

Wrockwardine Wood dropped to third after a disappointing defeat to Adderley. They lost 7-5 on games as well as losing by a narrow nine-point margin on aggregate 205- 196.

Ian Howell got the best result for the home side with a 21-5 thrashing of Liam Stevens, while Gary Whitehall also put in a convincing performance to beat Sally King 21-10 for Adderley.

Richard Morris was in good form for Wrockwardine beating Harry Wilson 21-9, but it was for little reward for the visitors as they only picked up five points.

Hanmer’s thrashing of Bylet means they are still in touching distance of the top three – they won easily with a 10-2 victory on games.

They won comfortably on aggregate too, with 238-164 point margin which gave them two bonus points and added 12 points to their overall league total.

Elsewhere, Ifton got a win against Chester Road by a 7-5 margin on games.

They also won on aggregate, with 215-198 which earned them the two bonus points. Dave Dicky Jones got the best result for Ifton beating Steve Rogers 21-9.

Wem picked up an important victory against Meole Brace – winning 8-4 in games and getting two bonus points for their aggregate win.