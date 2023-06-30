Helen Clee finally gets her hands on Isle of Man Festival title

Helen Clee

After trying for two decades and losing in a final, the Wrockwardine Wood star was crowned the 2023 main ladies singles champion after beating Rachel Quirk 21-14 in Friday’s final at Nobles Park in Douglas.

And Clee, the well-known Shropshire Ladies secretary who is £1,250 richer for her superb effort, admitted at the weekend: “It does not quite seem real yet.

“I had some hard games against good opponents and I just needed to concentrate and get the job done.

“I’m overwhelmed to be fair as I’ve not being bowling that well - but I just seem to get it! I had some great support too.”

Clee scored three quick-fire doubles to lead Quirk (Crossgates) 12-5 in the final, was soon 16-9 ahead playing well into the corners and kept her nerve to get over the line.

A 21-12 victory over Helen Gilroy (Rufford Park) took her into the final, but clubmate Sian Skelton fell at the same hurdle 21-11 to Quirk, who had defeated Tracy Wraight (Castlefields) 21-17 in the last eight.

Another Wrockite nearly made it a double with Hollie Bishton beaten by Lynda Hough (Norley) in 21-12 in the Ladies Tourism final on Thursday morning on Nobles No. 2 green, Clee and Barbara Hughes making the last eight.

Castlefields king Callum Wraight was in the money too as he won the Men’s Tourism again by beating Joseph Cranston (Crossgates) 21-17.

He also made finals day in the men’s main singles but lost 21-12 in the quarter-finals to his big friend Paul Bailey, the Thongsbridge man missing out on a £3,200 first prize when beaten by Phil Lee (Quarry) in the final.

There were two more final appearances for Shropshire bowlers, Rich Goddard and Billy Speed beaten in the men’s doubles by Paul Roberts & James Fitzpatrick from the Wirral 11-10 while Skelton & Bishton lost to Lindal BC pair Caroline Bushell & Jessica Pickthall in the ladies doubles.

Shropshire’s busy young bowlers have the chance to play for the ultimate prize tomorrow.

Wellington club Bowring is the venue for the Shropshire Junior Merit from 10am, when two titles will be at stake. The winner will be crowned the under-18 champion of the county while first game losers will contest the Peter Ashton Youth Consolation knockout.

Entry costs £3, dress code applies, organiser Mike Potter will take entries on the day and the Herbert Avenue car park will be open.

“This is a qualifying competition for the British Junior Merit on Saturday, August 19, at Essington, Staffordshire – and the number of qualifiers depends on how many entries we have,” said Potter.

Tomorrow is the big day of County Deputy President Brenda Slingo, who said: “I’m looking forward to seeing as many Shropshire juniors as possible - a good day for watching our talented youngsters.”

Meanwhile, the Whitchurch League’s draw-for-partners St Alkmunds Doubles is at the District Club tomorrow with bowlers entering asked to arrive for 9.45am.

Heading further north, to the Cleckheaton Clasic in Yorkshire, are big guns Callum Wraight, Rich Goddard, Clay Flattley, Martin Gaut and Aaron King.

Reigning British Merit champion Wraight lost in the final of the Layton Institute Classic in Blackpool 21-15 to Simon Coupe on his way home from the Isle of ManFestival.