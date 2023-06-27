Top beats bottom as the Bayley boys extend lead

Good win

The Bayley boys overcame bottom club Wem USC 9-3 (237-158), thanks to single-figure successes from Chris Ward (21-4), Alex Jones (21-7), Spencer Clarke (21-8) and David Lloyd (21-9).

Reigning champions Wrockwardine Wood moved into second with a 9-3 (224-181) victory over fourth-placed Ifton.

Dan Taylor (21-6) led the way for Wrockwardine Wood, supported by Scott Moseley (21-8).

Castlefields slipped to third after losing the aggregate 225-198 to Burway, despite sharing the 12 games.

Ben Allen (21-6) had the best result for Burway and Mark Taylor (21-11) the best for Castlefields.

Hanmer scored a 7-5 (226-204) victory over Highley, thanks in part to Tommy Lowndes (21-7).

They remain fifth, one place ahead of Hanwood, who bounced back from defeat at Ifton on Thursday night to thrash Bylet 11-1 (248-162). Ashley Wellings (21-4) led the way.

Elsewhere, Meole Brace saw off Adderley 8-4 (230-197), with a pair of 21-8 cards from Will Tarrell and Mark Thomas.

And Chester Road edged out St Georges 7-5 (228-226) at home, with no single-figure winners in the match.