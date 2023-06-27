Notification Settings

Top beats bottom as the Bayley boys extend lead

Bowls

Sir John Bayley have stretched their lead to eight points at the top of the Shropshire Premier Bowling League.

Good win

The Bayley boys overcame bottom club Wem USC 9-3 (237-158), thanks to single-figure successes from Chris Ward (21-4), Alex Jones (21-7), Spencer Clarke (21-8) and David Lloyd (21-9).

Reigning champions Wrockwardine Wood moved into second with a 9-3 (224-181) victory over fourth-placed Ifton.

Dan Taylor (21-6) led the way for Wrockwardine Wood, supported by Scott Moseley (21-8).

Castlefields slipped to third after losing the aggregate 225-198 to Burway, despite sharing the 12 games.

Ben Allen (21-6) had the best result for Burway and Mark Taylor (21-11) the best for Castlefields.

Hanmer scored a 7-5 (226-204) victory over Highley, thanks in part to Tommy Lowndes (21-7).

They remain fifth, one place ahead of Hanwood, who bounced back from defeat at Ifton on Thursday night to thrash Bylet 11-1 (248-162). Ashley Wellings (21-4) led the way.

Elsewhere, Meole Brace saw off Adderley 8-4 (230-197), with a pair of 21-8 cards from Will Tarrell and Mark Thomas.

And Chester Road edged out St Georges 7-5 (228-226) at home, with no single-figure winners in the match.

Mark Holland (21-12) had the hosts’ best card, while Clay Flattley (21-13) led the way for the visitors.

