Dave Povey takes the merit trophy at last

Dave Povey

The Pontesbury bowler put to bed the disappointment of losing in the 2021 final to Dave Watkins by winning the title at Trench in determined fashion.

Povey came out on top of a field of 18 entries in warm sunshine by edging to a 21-19 victory over Ian Evans of Madeley Cricket Club in last week’s final. County competition secretary Mike Potter said: “Both players agreed to play the final 21-up (rather than have five on the card).

“Dave Povey started slowly as he trailed Ian Evans 3-10 before levelling it 10-10 and going on to lead 16-14, which meant with five on the card he would then have been the 2023 champion.

“Although Dave scored a two at the next end, Ian pounced and took the next four ends to take him into 19-18. But Dave was not finished as he counted a point at each of the last three ends and secured his victory 21-19 after 31 ends.”