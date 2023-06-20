Shropshire's Callum Wraight gets warmed up with hat-trick in Isle of Man

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury star, who was opening his Festival campaign against another previous winner in Manx man Neil Withers at Nobles Park in Douglas today was simply unbeatable.

On Saturday he qualified for the finals of the Naz Worthington Memorial at Anglesey in Burton before heading further north to do the same in the Sandal Classic in Wakefield.

Two more convincing wins the next day means he can also look forward to the July 15 finals of the Hadfield Open in Glossop – after his latest bid for Festival glory and the £3,000 first prize that goes with it.

Aaron King was also celebrating as he bounced back from a 21-6 defeat for Wrockwardine Wood in their Premier League match at Wem USC on Friday night to qualify in the Nursery Classic in Stockport. But to do so he had to beat fellow Telford bowler Martin Gaut 21-18, the St Georges man soon recovering to qualify for the finals of the Metro Sports Classic in nearby Manchester along with Adderley’s new recruit Matty Worden.

n The number of bowlers who enter the Shropshire qualifier for the Midland Masters will determine how many head for the finals. And that change of approach has led county competitions chief Mike Potter to issue an urgent reminder that the deadline for entries is Friday.