Away wins for duo keeps race open at Shropshire Premier Bowling League

Bowls

Bayley continue to lead the way after making it nine wins from 11 league fixtures this term after seeing off hosts Meole Brace in Shrewsbury.

They lead by four points from Castlefields, who were convincing home winners over lowly Bylet.

There was also joy on the road for defending champions Wood, who narrowly came out on the right side in a thriller north of the county at Wem USC.

Bayley pocketed their extra two bonus winning points for joy on the road courtesy of a 7-5 success over Meole.

Spencer Clarke (21-8) and Alex Jones (21-9) were in fine nick for the visitors in the 226-196 aggregate victory.

Wrockwardine Wood shared their 12 games with plucky bottom side Wem, but it was the third-placed outfit who just prevailed with the winning bonus after a 198-189 aggregate.

Wood’s Jamie King’s was a big 21-2 winner, with Scott Moseley (21-9) and Andrew Jones (21-7) also chalking up notable individual efforts.

Colin Smith was a 21-6 winner for Wem, who had Luke Boniface and Gareth Davies win to eight – but just fell nine short on aggregate.

Wood trail second-placed Castlefields by four points.

Fields had Adrian Rowe’s 21-8 and a 21-9 success for Rich Goddard to thank in their 10-2 (238-182) victory over Bylet in Shrewsbury.

Sixth-placed Ifton closed the gap on Hanmer in fourth to just three points with a convincing 9-3 home success.

The 218-176 scoreline saw Ian Jones (21-4), David Jones (21-6) and Owen Jackson (21-8) impress for Ifton, who boast a game in hand.

St Georges are fifth after a commanding win on their Telford home patch over Hanwood.

The Saints were also 9-3 winners, by an aggregate of 235-173. Joseph Killen’s 21-4 was their best individual result.

A mid-table affair between Highley and Burway went the way of hosts Highley 8-4.

They now trail their visitors by just a point in the top flight after an aggregate win of 220-176.

Second-bottom Adderley pocketed a couple of useful bonus points by narrowly edging a victory over Chester Road 221-216 after a 6-6 tie on their home green near Market Drayton.