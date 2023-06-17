Triple chance to claim glory for county teams

Bowls

A total of 72 bowlers will be in action in the British Ladies county championship and the British Parks equivalent from 2pm with victories vital to their prospects in the rest of the season.

Shropshire Ladies are the best placed to progress as they take on Lancashire in qualifying section three with 12-a-side legs at Hanwood and Ashton-under-Lyne Cricket Club BC.

A commanding 132 shot success over South Staffordshire in their group opener last month put Shropshire top of the their table and well on course to go one better than last year when they lost to Yorkshire in the championship final.

It means the county’s selectors are able to give younger bowlers vital experience in tomorrow’s clash with Cerys Marshall, Camilla Parsonage and Shavorne Osborne picked to be among the changes to the line-up.

Lancashire lost to South Yorkshire by 130 last month and it looks like the July 16 match between Shropshire and South Yorks will decide who heads for the semi-finals.

North Shropshire take on Dudley in section two at Hodnet and Woodman Saltwells knowing that only a victory will give them any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Defeat to North Lancs & Fylde by 102 in May was a real hammer blow for a vastly experienced team while Dudley were beating Burton by 92 on the same day.

Meanwhile, North Shropshire Parks still feel aggrieved after an agonising three chalk loss to Greater Manchester in their first group B match.

Tomorrow gives them a great chance to settle that score as they take on Warwickshire on the small green at Whitchurch club, Bridgewater, and away at Goldieslie, in Sutton Coldfield.

For Warwicks were beaten home and away by group leaders North Staffordshire last time out – and North Shropshire are so confident that they are able to name County Handicap winner Scott Moseley and Whitchurch Merit winner Gary Whitehall only as reserves.

What was once a handful of Shropshire bowlers heading to the Isle of Man June Festival is growing into a proper raiding party.

They will be travelling to the island in the Irish Sea this weekend determined to pick up prize money in the week-long bonanza that runs from Monday to Friday. County king Callum Wraight is in a massive entry chasing a £3,000 first prize in the men’s singles while Wrockwardine Wood have a flood of names among the 98 contesting the ladies singles.

A festival spokesman said: “It will be the 95th time the men have battled it out for this prestigious trophy, whilst the ladies reach the 75 festivals milestone.

“A host of top names from across the game are hoping to be the lucky winners and the festival numbers are heading in a positive direction with a bumper entry of 416 in the men’s event – the highest we have seen for several years.

“Two previous Festival winners feature in a cracking clash on Tuesday at Nobles Park as Neil Withers (Marown) plays Callum Wraight (Castlefields), with the latter carrying on where he left off last season picking up multiple titles in the UK.

“The winner of that tie could then face Dave McDermott (Tixall BC) with the winner undoubtedly fancying their chances of a finals day appearance on Friday.”