Cheryl is the class of the field in plate

Bowls

Cheryl Caswell, who won the Shropshire Ladies Merit last year and is playing Premier League bowls for Bylet, was always going to take some beating at Bridgnorth.

And so it proved as she took the title with a 21-8 victory over Debbie Jones of Worfield in the final on Sunday.

“We had eight entries, it all went well and our thanks to Bridgnorth for hosting,” said league chief John Palmer. “Cheryl won it easily, mostly bowling corners on a pretty heavy green following the recent rain, winning 21-5, 21-2 and then 21-8.”

Caswell (Islanders) beat league treasurer Jeneatte Bennett in the semi-finals while Jones was overcoming Lesley Burnside 21-13.

Another Shropshire bowls title goes on the line tomorrow with the holders surely licking their lips in anticipation.

Carl and Ben Hinton won the County Father & Son crown last year and will defend it on a green at a club they know so well, District in Whitchurch, from 10am.

Both are former members and will take some being in a competition that attracted 24 entries last year.

“The entry fee is £12 per pair and they will be accepted on the day, but can be sent to Mike Potter on potter.mike21@outlook.com,” said a county association spokesperson. “Dress code applies and home bowlers can enter but will incur a handicap of two chalks per player.”

The rollercoaster ride of Shropshire bowling great Callum Wraight in competitions continued in his countdown to next week’s Isle of Man June Festival.

It started well as the Castlefields man qualified for the finals of the £2,250 Metro Sports Classic in Manchester, from where he moved on to Rochdale for finals night in the £2,045 Royle Classic.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a good run but missed out on the £650 first prize when beaten 21-14 in the final by one of his predecessors as British No.1, Yorkshire legend Graeme Wilson.