Whitehall is crowned singles champion

Joe Killen and, right, Gary Whitehall

Adderley ace Whitehall won the Whitchurch Merit by emerging from a 30-strong field on Saturday at Nantwich Park Road.

He got the better of new team-mate, Shifnal-based Joe Killen, 21-16 in the final after an event that joint organiser Jack Hazeldine branded a “great and successful day”.

“To get 30 entrants in the Merit was absolutely fantastic and it delivered everything you want from a Merit really” he said.

“Our finalists were worthy ones as they had played consistently most of the day.

“Joe got through a very good game against Sarah Weaver (21-19 in the semi-finals) by playing some superb woods at crucial times and nailing a mark to get a run going. Gary had faced tough opposition from the very first round and needed to bowl tidy at all time.

“The final was a very good quality game and although there were a few chalks in it at the end, it doesn’t give Joe the credit for some good bowling. Gary, however, showed so much quality.”

Whitehall, who topped the points table in the latest North Shropshire Parks winter series, had raced past another Adderley man in Ian Howell 21-7 in his semi.